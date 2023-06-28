Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Bulldog battles for the ball in FIBA World Cup sims Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 29 2023 12:03 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Kensin Padrones of the National University Bulldogs goes for the ball in their game against the Mapua Cardinals at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday. The game aims to simulate a 2023 FIBA World Cup match and is part of the preparations for the prestigious tournament which is hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, and is set from August 25 to September 10. Metro traffic among concerns ahead of FIBA World Cup hosting Transportation to PH Arena among key issues for World Cup organizers Read More: FIBA World Cup Basketball World Cup NU Bulldogs Mapua Cardinals Kenshin Padrones /spotlight/06/29/23/scientists-find-clue-to-what-makes-multiple-sclerosis-worse/video/entertainment/06/29/23/abs-cbn-signs-partnership-deals-with-tv5-gma/video/business/06/29/23/phs-new-tourism-slogan-gets-mixed-reactions/video/news/06/29/23/muslims-in-ph-celebrate-eidl-adha/video/news/06/29/23/gadon-disbarred-over-foul-mouthed-attacks-vs-female-journalist