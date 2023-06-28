MULTIMEDIA

Bulldog battles for the ball in FIBA World Cup sims

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Kensin Padrones of the National University Bulldogs goes for the ball in their game against the Mapua Cardinals at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday. The game aims to simulate a 2023 FIBA World Cup match and is part of the preparations for the prestigious tournament which is hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, and is set from August 25 to September 10.