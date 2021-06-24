Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA 'Taong Putik' of Aliaga in honor of St. John the Baptist George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 24 2021 02:43 PM | Updated as of Jun 24 2021 03:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents covered in mud and dried leaves light candles in front of the St. John the Baptist Parish in Barangay Bibiclat in Aliaga, Nueva Ecija on Thursday. The “Taong Putik” Festival is observed annually by devotees by covering themselves with mud to mark the feast day of their patron saint. Read More: Barangay Bibiclat Aliaga Nueva Ecija Saint John the Baptist Parish Taong putik multimedia multimedia photos /news/06/24/21/ched-vaccination-additional-level-of-safety-for-limited-face-to-face-classes/entertainment/06/24/21/live-episode-of-its-showtime-goes-silent-to-mourn-death-of-pnoy/life/06/24/21/spotify-taps-local-content-creators-as-interest-in-podcasts-grows-in-ph/entertainment/06/24/21/olivia-rodrigo-to-stream-sour-prom-concert-film-on-youtube/video/news/06/24/21/ex-dpwh-head-singson-says-noynoy-aquino-real-servant-leader