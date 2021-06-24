MULTIMEDIA

'Taong Putik' of Aliaga in honor of St. John the Baptist

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Residents covered in mud and dried leaves light candles in front of the St. John the Baptist Parish in Barangay Bibiclat in Aliaga, Nueva Ecija on Thursday. The “Taong Putik” Festival is observed annually by devotees by covering themselves with mud to mark the feast day of their patron saint.