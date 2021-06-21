MULTIMEDIA

Gilas still undefeated in FIBA Asia Cup qualifier

Paul Ryan Tan, FIBA Asia Cup/AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Dwight Ramos (right) of the Philippines passing the ball to teammate George Go (left) during the FIBA Asia Cup basketball qualifier match between South Korea and the Philippines in Angeles City, Philippines in this handout photo taken Sunday. Philippines won over South Korea, 82-77.