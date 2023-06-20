MULTIMEDIA

New Zealand readies for FIFA Women's World Cup

Brett Phibbs, Tourism New Zealand/AFP

This handout photograph taken by Brett Phibbs on Tuesday, and released by Tourism New Zealand shows Tourism New Zealand celebrating one month to go until the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 by installing a full size football pitch at Aoraki Mount Cook. The pitch hosted an exhibition match between local girls as well as a training session with Football Ferns Katie Bowen and Emma Rolston, dubbed the Beautiful Game, played in one of the most beautiful places on earth in New Zealand.