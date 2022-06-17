Warriors' fourth title with Curry

MULTIMEDIA

Warriors clinch fourth NBA title with Curry

Adam Glanzman, Getty Images/AFP

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors raises the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on Thursday in Boston, Massachusetts. The Warriors clinched its fourth championship in the Steph Curry era.