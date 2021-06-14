Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Winners league Anne-Christine Poujoulat, AFP Posted at Jun 14 2021 09:34 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Winner Serbia's Novak Djokovic (right) and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas pose with their trophy at the end of their men's final tennis match on Day 15 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on Sunday. Djokovic claimed his 19th Grand Slam title after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Djokovic wins 19th Grand Slam title in French Open final thriller Read More: The Roland Garros 2021 French Open Novak Djokovic Serbia Stefanos Tsitsipas Greece /video/news/06/14/21/nominees-declining-not-a-good-start-for-1sambayan-lacson/sports/06/14/21/football-denmark-team-doctor-confirms-eriksen-suffered-cardiac-arrest/life/06/14/21/not-for-use-tokyo-olympic-organizers-to-give-away-150000-condoms/sports/06/14/21/tennis-djokovic-eyes-golden-grand-slam-after-french-open-victory/sports/06/14/21/wnba-aces-power-past-wings-liberty-hold-off-mercury