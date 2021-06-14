MULTIMEDIA

Winners league

Anne-Christine Poujoulat, AFP

Winner Serbia's Novak Djokovic (right) and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas pose with their trophy at the end of their men's final tennis match on Day 15 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on Sunday. Djokovic claimed his 19th Grand Slam title after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.