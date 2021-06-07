Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Pinay pride Yuka Saso wins 76th US Women's Open Championship Ezra Shaw, Getty Images/AFP Posted at Jun 07 2021 08:36 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Yuka Saso of the Philippines celebrates with the Harton S. Semple Trophy after winning the 76th U.S. Women's Open Championship at The Olympic Club on Sunday in San Francisco, California, USA. Saso made history as the first Filipino to win the professional golf tournament following a 3-hole playoff against Nasa Hataoka of Japan. History! Yuka Saso of the Philippines crowned US Women’s Open golf champion Read More: Yuka Saso Philippines golf U.S. Women’s Open Golf tournament multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/06/07/21/gibo-teodoro-wants-to-be-sara-dutertes-runningmate-in-2022-elections/video/news/06/07/21/doh-parties-banned-amid-pandemic/video/news/06/07/21/research-group-tags-several-cities-in-visayas-mindanao-as-covid-19-areas-of-concern/overseas/06/07/21/nigeria-orders-broadcasters-to-delete-unpatriotic-twitter/news/06/07/21/p136-m-halaga-ng-shabu-nasabat-sa-davao-city