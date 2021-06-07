MULTIMEDIA

Pinay pride Yuka Saso wins 76th US Women's Open Championship

Ezra Shaw, Getty Images/AFP

Yuka Saso of the Philippines celebrates with the Harton S. Semple Trophy after winning the 76th U.S. Women's Open Championship at The Olympic Club on Sunday in San Francisco, California, USA. Saso made history as the first Filipino to win the professional golf tournament following a 3-hole playoff against Nasa Hataoka of Japan.