Kelvin Kuo, USA TODAY Sports

Posted at Jun 06 2021 12:14 PM

Eye on the ball

Filipina golfer Yuka Saso plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the third round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at The Olympic Club, San Francisco, California, USA on Saturday. The 19-year old Filipino golfer placed second with a shot behind American golfer Lexi Thompson who scored 69-71-66.

