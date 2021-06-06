MULTIMEDIA

Eye on the ball

Kelvin Kuo, USA TODAY Sports

Filipina golfer Yuka Saso plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the third round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at The Olympic Club, San Francisco, California, USA on Saturday. The 19-year old Filipino golfer placed second with a shot behind American golfer Lexi Thompson who scored 69-71-66.