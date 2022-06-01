Home  >  Sports

President Duterte confers Order of Lapu-Lapu on SEA Games medalists

Honoring the 2022 SEA Games medalists

President Rodrigo Duterte poses for a photo opportunity with the 31st SEA Games medalists and officials from the Philippine Sports Commission, and Philippine Olympic Committee, during the recognition ceremony at the Malacañan Palace on Tuesday. Philippines hauled a total of 226 medals in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, finishing fourth among 11 nations. 

