Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

Largest sporting event during COVID-19 pandemic

Cheney Orr, Reuters

Posted at May 31 2021 08:51 PM | Updated as of May 31 2021 09:27 PM

Largest sporting event during COVID-19 pandemic

Spectators react as drivers take their first lap at the Indy 500, the largest attended sporting event in the world since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in Indianapolis, Indiana, US on Sunday. The event opened its doors to an estimated 135,000 fans on a Memorial Day weekend. 

Read More:  coronavirus   covid19   event   indy 500   sports  