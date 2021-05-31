MULTIMEDIA

Largest sporting event during COVID-19 pandemic

Cheney Orr, Reuters

Spectators react as drivers take their first lap at the Indy 500, the largest attended sporting event in the world since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in Indianapolis, Indiana, US on Sunday. The event opened its doors to an estimated 135,000 fans on a Memorial Day weekend.