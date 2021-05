MULTIMEDIA

Nonito Donaire wins Bantamweight World Championship

Katelyn Mulcahy, Getty Images/AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Filipino boxer Nonito Donaire (center) celebrates his fourth round KO win against French boxer Nordine Oubaali during their WBC World Bantamweight Championship bout at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday in Carson, California, USA. Donaire, 38, made history as the oldest boxer to win the bantamweight title.