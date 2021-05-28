MULTIMEDIA

Olympics-bound Pinoy athletes inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Filipino rower Cris Nievarez poses for photographs after getting vaccinated with Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Manila Prince Hotel in Manila on Friday. The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 (IATF) has begun with the inoculation of Philippine athletes as they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics and the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, which has announced a "no vaccine, no participation" policy.

