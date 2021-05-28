Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Olympics-bound Pinoy athletes inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 28 2021 12:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Filipino rower Cris Nievarez poses for photographs after getting vaccinated with Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Manila Prince Hotel in Manila on Friday. The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 (IATF) has begun with the inoculation of Philippine athletes as they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics and the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, which has announced a "no vaccine, no participation" policy. Read More: Cris Nievarez Manila Prince Hotel COVID-19 vaccine Tokyo Olympics IATF Southeast Asian Games /overseas/05/28/21/hong-kong-tycoon-jimmy-lai-sentenced-14-months-illegal-assembly/overseas/05/28/21/china-promises-nepal-million-covid19-vaccines/overseas/05/28/21/man-who-pushed-wife-off-a-cliff-has-life-term-cut-to-10-years-by-thai-court/news/05/28/21/covid-vaccine-special-lanes/news/05/28/21/philippines-temporarily-suspends-deployment-ofws-saudi-arabia