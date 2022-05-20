Hidilyn wins SEA Games gold

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Hidilyn Diaz adds SEA Games gold to trophy case Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE Posted at May 20 2022 08:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Hidilyn Diaz celebrates after winning gold in the 55kg women's weightlifting competition during the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam on Friday. The Olympic champion clinched the top spot after tallying a total of 206 kg, 3kg ahead of second-running Sanikun Tanasan of Thailand. Unbeatable Hidilyn tops Thai rival to again win SEA Games gold Read More: SEA Games Southeast Asian Games 2022 SEA Games 31st SEA Games Hidilyn Diaz women's weightlifting /news/05/20/22/measures-vs-covid-19-helpful-in-avoiding-monkeypox-doh/video/news/05/20/22/natalong-cotabato-city-mayoral-bet-dumulog-sa-nbi/video/sports/05/20/22/sea-games-hidilyn-diaz-nadepensahan-ang-weightlifting-title/video/news/05/20/22/dagdag-benepisyo-sa-sk-pinangangambahang-pasanin-ng-maliit-na-munisipyo/video/life/05/20/22/abs-cbn-foundation-tumulong-sa-blood-donation-drive-sa-rizal