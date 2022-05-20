Hidilyn wins SEA Games gold

MULTIMEDIA

Hidilyn Diaz adds SEA Games gold to trophy case

Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE

Hidilyn Diaz celebrates after winning gold in the 55kg women's weightlifting competition during the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam on Friday. The Olympic champion clinched the top spot after tallying a total of 206 kg, 3kg ahead of second-running Sanikun Tanasan of Thailand.