PH women’s foil team wins silver in SEA Games

Winning smiles for PH women’s foil team at SEA Games

Members of the Philippine team pose for photos with their silver medals during the awarding ceremony for the women's foil team final at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday. The Philippines is currently on 3rd place in the current overall medal standing with 34 golds out of 126 medals.