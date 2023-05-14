Home  >  Sports

DLSU Lady spikers reclaim volleyball title

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 14 2023 10:48 PM

The De La Salle University Lady Spikers celebrate after winning Game 2 against the National University Lady Bulldogs and taking the UAAP Season 85 Women's Volleyball title at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday. The Lady Spikers pulled off a massive comeback to win in five sets, 19-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 15-10. 
 

