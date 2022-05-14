Yulo, teammates deliver in SEA Games gymnastics

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Caloy Yulo, teammates add to PH SEA Games medal haul Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE Posted at May 14 2022 12:27 PM | Updated as of May 14 2022 01:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Carlos Yulo of the Philippines poses with his medals on the podium after winning the individual all-around competition and taking the second place in the team competition of the Artistic Gymnastics events at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam on Friday. The silver finish in the team competition broke a 17 year medal drought in the event. SEA Games: In Hanoi victory, Yulo credits gymnastics teammates over self Read More: 2022 Southeast Asian Games SEA Games Carlos Yulo Caloy Yulo gymnastics /news/05/14/22/villafuertes-win-big-in-camarines-sur-polls/news/05/14/22/doh-too-early-to-say-if-ba2121-spreading-locally/sports/05/14/22/uaap-volleyball-lady-falcons-extend-winning-run-to-3/entertainment/05/14/22/ppcrv-thanks-angel-locsin-for-food-donation/sports/05/14/22/sea-games-pinoy-triathletes-deliver-gold-silver-finish