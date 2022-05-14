Yulo, teammates deliver in SEA Games gymnastics

MULTIMEDIA

Caloy Yulo, teammates add to PH SEA Games medal haul

Carlos Yulo of the Philippines poses with his medals on the podium after winning the individual all-around competition and taking the second place in the team competition of the Artistic Gymnastics events at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam on Friday. The silver finish in the team competition broke a 17 year medal drought in the event.