Atin na’to! UP ends 36-year drought

UP Fight! State U takes home UAAP basketball trophy

The UP Fighting Maroons celebrate after winning the UAAP Season 84 Men’s Basketball title against reigning champions the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena. The win ended the state university’s 36-year championship drought and also stopped the Blue Eagles’ quest for a fourth straight championship.