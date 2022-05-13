Atin na’to! UP ends 36-year drought

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA UP Fight! State U takes home UAAP basketball trophy UAAP Media Posted at May 13 2022 10:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The UP Fighting Maroons celebrate after winning the UAAP Season 84 Men’s Basketball title against reigning champions the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena. The win ended the state university’s 36-year championship drought and also stopped the Blue Eagles’ quest for a fourth straight championship. UP ends Ateneo dynasty for first UAAP title in 36 years UP's Malick Diouf is UAAP Finals MVP Read More: UAAP UP Fighting Maroons UP Fight UAAP Men's Basketball /news/05/13/22/1-patay-9-sugatan-sa-riot-sa-quezon-city-jail/sports/05/13/22/watch-cagulangans-game-winner-for-the-fighting-maroons/video/life/05/13/22/kwento-ni-marc-logan-netizens-kuwelang-ibinahagi-ang-everyday-life/video/sports/05/13/22/sea-games-caloy-yulo-nakuha-ang-gold-sa-all-around-gymnastics/video/entertainment/05/13/22/kathniel-balik-primetime-na-sa-2-good-2-be-true