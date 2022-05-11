PH wins first gold in 31st SEA Games

MULTIMEDIA

PH’s Padios wins gold in pencak silat

Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE

Francine Padios of the Philippines celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's SENI (artistic) Tunggal (single) finals of the pencak silat events at 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday. Padios’s win is the country’s first gold in the 2022 SEA Games.



