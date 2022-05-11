PH wins first gold in 31st SEA Games

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA PH’s Padios wins gold in pencak silat Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE Posted at May 11 2022 04:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Francine Padios of the Philippines celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's SENI (artistic) Tunggal (single) finals of the pencak silat events at 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday. Padios’s win is the country’s first gold in the 2022 SEA Games. Francine Padios wins PH's first gold in SEA Games Read More: SEA games 31st Southeast Asian Games Francine Padios Pencak Silat /news/05/11/22/china-other-nations-congratulate-ph-on-elections/entertainment/05/11/22/ilang-artista-di-nagsisisi-na-sinuportahan-si-robredo/sports/05/11/22/sea-games-ph-beach-handball-team-exceeded-expectations/life/05/11/22/adarna-house-offers-discounted-never-again-bundle/sports/05/11/22/arellanos-arana-nus-ildefonso-stand-out-in-pba-draft-combine