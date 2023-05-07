Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

PH swimmer Jacinto wins bronze in 100m backstroke event

Tang Chhin Sothy, AFP

Posted at May 07 2023 11:07 AM

Jacinto clinches bronze in 100m backstroke event

Jerard Dominic Jacinto (right) of the Philippines competes in the men's 100m backstroke swimming final at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Phnom Penh on Saturday. Jacinto grabbed the first medal of the Philippine swimming team after clinching bronze during the event.

Read More:  Jerard Dominic Jacinto   SEA Games   SEA Games 2023   backstroke finals  