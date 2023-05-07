Jacinto clinches bronze in 100m backstroke event

MULTIMEDIA

PH swimmer Jacinto wins bronze in 100m backstroke event

Tang Chhin Sothy, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Jerard Dominic Jacinto (right) of the Philippines competes in the men's 100m backstroke swimming final at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Phnom Penh on Saturday. Jacinto grabbed the first medal of the Philippine swimming team after clinching bronze during the event.