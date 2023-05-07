Jacinto clinches bronze in 100m backstroke event

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA PH swimmer Jacinto wins bronze in 100m backstroke event Tang Chhin Sothy, AFP Posted at May 07 2023 11:07 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Jerard Dominic Jacinto (right) of the Philippines competes in the men's 100m backstroke swimming final at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Phnom Penh on Saturday. Jacinto grabbed the first medal of the Philippine swimming team after clinching bronze during the event. Read More: Jerard Dominic Jacinto SEA Games SEA Games 2023 backstroke finals /sports/05/07/23/nba-lakers-grab-2-1-series-lead-after-routing-warriors/entertainment/05/07/23/look-how-maymay-entrata-celebrated-her-26th-birthday/entertainment/05/07/23/claudine-hopes-to-work-with-judy-ann-in-a-movie/news/05/07/23/p55-milyong-jackpot-ng-655-grand-lotto-napanalunan-na/sports/05/07/23/seag-pinoy-teacher-turned-athlete-rules-obstacle-race