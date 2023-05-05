MULTIMEDIA
32nd SEA Games open in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Mohd Rasfan, AFP
Posted at May 05 2023 09:06 PM
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Friday. Southeast Asia's biennial premiere sporting event comes a year after being hosted in an adjusted schedule in Vietnam last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the Philippines hoping to improve on its 4th-place finish.
- /video/sports/05/05/23/32nd-sea-games-magsisimula-na
- /video/news/05/05/23/mahigit-100-sudan-ofws-kukumbinsehin-pang-umuwi
- /video/news/05/05/23/lote-kung-saan-kinumpuni-ang-mt-princess-empress-pinasara
- /video/news/05/05/23/1-lalaki-patay-sa-pamamaril-sa-maynila-ginang-natamaan-ng-ligaw-na-bala
- /video/news/05/05/23/marcos-jr-mas-matibay-na-ugnayan-resulta-ng-us-visit