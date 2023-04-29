Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Gilas Pilipinas gets FIBA World Cup draw grouping Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 30 2023 01:02 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber FIBA World Cup Ambassador Luis Scola (left) holds up the name of the Philippines automatically slotted in Group A during the 2023 FIBA World Cup Draw as former NBA star Dirk Nowitzki looks on at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Saturday. Gilas Pilipinas will be competing against Italy, the Dominican Republic and Angola in Group A in the first round of the group stages of the FIBA World Cup 2023 this coming August. Read More: FIBA World Cup draw basketball Luis Scola Dirk Nowitzki Gilas Pilipinas /overseas/04/30/23/armed-robbers-hit-paris-bulgari-jewellery-store/overseas/04/30/23/thousands-endure-long-wait-for-safety-at-sudan-ethiopia-border/sports/04/30/23/bleague-sotto-helps-hiroshima-take-down-shimane/sports/04/30/23/nowitzki-awed-by-adulation-from-pinoy-fans/sports/04/29/23/luis-scolas-advice-to-gilas-pilipinas-you-gotta-believe