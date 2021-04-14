Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA 100 days to go until Tokyo Olympics Issei Kato, Reuters Posted at Apr 14 2021 10:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Rainbow Bridge is illuminated with Olympic colors on Wednesday to mark the 100 days countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics that were postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Tokyo, Japan. A Kyodo News poll showed more than 70% of people in Japan want the Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled or delayed due to COVID-19 fears as Tokyo recently began measures to curb a fourth wave of infections. Olympics: IOC hopes health plans will sway opinion with Games 100 days away Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Tokyo Olympics 2020 Olympics Tokyo Japan Rainbow Bridge multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/04/15/21/2-week-ecq-caused-p180-billion-economic-loss/news/04/15/21/6-companies-eye-opening-vaccine-manufacturing-hubs-in-ph-official/entertainment/04/15/21/ellen-adarna-describes-john-lloyd-cruz-as-a-present-father-to-son-elias/news/04/15/21/total-covid-19-cases-in-ph-breach-900000-mark-with-11429-new-infections/business/04/15/21/cebu-pacific-to-drop-ph-hotlines-shift-to-online-channels-chatbot