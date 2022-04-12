Pink unites blue and green rivals

MULTIMEDIA

On Tuesday they wore pink

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Audience members wear pink during the 2nd round match of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball between the Ateneo De Manila University Blue Eagles and the De La Salle University Green Archers on Tuesday. Attendees were encouraged by both universities to wear the color amid their storied rivalry.