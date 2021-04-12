MULTIMEDIA

Japan’s Matsuyama wins Masters

Jared C. Tilton, Getty Images/AFP

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan poses with the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA on Sunday. The 29-year-old Matsuyama made history as the first Japanese man to win a major golf championship on Sunday as he captured the 85th Masters, taking home the green jacket symbolic of Masters supremacy and a top prize of 2.07 million USD.