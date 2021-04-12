Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Japan’s Matsuyama wins Masters Jared C. Tilton, Getty Images/AFP Posted at Apr 12 2021 10:03 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Hideki Matsuyama of Japan poses with the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA on Sunday. The 29-year-old Matsuyama made history as the first Japanese man to win a major golf championship on Sunday as he captured the 85th Masters, taking home the green jacket symbolic of Masters supremacy and a top prize of 2.07 million USD. Golf: Japan's Matsuyama makes history with Masters win Read More: golf Masters Hideki Matsuyama Green Jacket Ceremony Masters Augusta National Golf Club on April 11 2021 in Augusta Georgia Trophy multimedia multimedia photos /news/04/14/21/1212-paaralan-ginagamit-bilang-quarantine-facility-deped/news/04/14/21/patuloy-na-pagtambak-ng-dolomite-sa-manila-bay-pinuna/sports/04/14/21/vismin-super-cup-game-postponed-due-to-power-interruption/life/04/14/21/home-gym-in-a-condo-heres-how-megan-young-mikael-daez-did-it/sports/04/14/21/boxing-no-room-for-negativity-as-petecio-focuses-on-olympic-dream