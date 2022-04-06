24-hour global relay Terre De Jeux in Manila

MULTIMEDIA

Groups celebrate International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

ABS-CBN News

Runners and cyclists in Manila join the 24-hour global relay Terre De Jeux hosted by the Paris 2024 Olympics in observance of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, Wednesday. Around 8,000 participants in 40 countries and territories will take part during the event which will pass through all continents and time zones.