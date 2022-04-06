24-hour global relay Terre De Jeux in Manila

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Groups celebrate International Day of Sport for Development and Peace ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 06 2022 10:46 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Runners and cyclists in Manila join the 24-hour global relay Terre De Jeux hosted by the Paris 2024 Olympics in observance of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, Wednesday. Around 8,000 participants in 40 countries and territories will take part during the event which will pass through all continents and time zones. Read More: International Day of Sport for Development and Peace Pari 2024 Olympics Terre De Deux /overseas/04/06/22/china-reports-20000-daily-covid-cases/entertainment/04/06/22/enzo-pineda-bida-sa-pelikulang-dok/business/04/06/22/adb-trims-asia-growth-forecast-due-to-price-pressures/entertainment/04/06/22/darren-espanto-drops-new-song-pabalik-sa-yo/life/04/06/22/work-flexibility-may-be-a-boon-for-night-owls-health-study