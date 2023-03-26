Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA White Chocolate in Manila Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 26 2023 04:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Retired 2006 NBA champion Jason Williams poses for photos during a brief meet and greet with fans at the sidelines of the 10th edition of NBA 3X Philippines at the Mall of Asia Music Hall on Sunday. Williams graced the resumption of NBA3X Philippines which was last held in 2019. Read More: Jason Williams NBA3X Philippines 10th edition of NBA 3X Philippines /sports/03/26/23/azevedo-crowley-take-ironman-703-titles-in-davao/news/03/26/23/lalaki-patay-matapos-tamaan-ng-kidlat-sa-samar/news/03/26/23/water-interruptions-asahan-habang-may-banta-ng-el-nino/sports/03/26/23/uaap-mercado-leads-ups-bounce-back-vs-ust-in-baseball/news/03/26/23/3-security-personnel-linked-to-ex-gov-teves-nabbed-in-raid