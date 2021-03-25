Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Olympic torch relay kicks off in Japan Kim Kyung-Hoon, Pool/AFP Posted at Mar 25 2021 10:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto (L) applauds as a member of Japan's women's national football team (C) carries the torch on day one of the torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima Prefecture on Thursday. The relay, which heralds the Olympic Games, has begun after being postponed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with spectators barred from the departure ceremony and first leg over ongoing fears about the pandemic. Tokyo Olympics: 'Ray of light': Olympic torch relay begins after year's delay Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Tokyo Olympics 2020 Olympics Olympic torch relay Seiko Hashimoto multimedia multimedia photos /news/03/25/21/lalaki-patay-sa-pananaga-ng-kainuman-sa-antique/entertainment/03/25/21/marco-alcaraz-to-complete-14-day-quarantine-despite-conflicting-covid-19-test-results/news/03/25/21/pawikan-natagpuang-patay-sa-capiz/sports/03/25/21/tennis-wawrinka-faces-spell-out-after-having-foot-surgery/life/03/25/21/a-vision-of-gold-and-emerald-samantha-bernardo-wows-with-lipad-gown-in-miss-grand-international-prelims