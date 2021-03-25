MULTIMEDIA

Olympic torch relay kicks off in Japan

Kim Kyung-Hoon, Pool/AFP

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto (L) applauds as a member of Japan's women's national football team (C) carries the torch on day one of the torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima Prefecture on Thursday. The relay, which heralds the Olympic Games, has begun after being postponed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with spectators barred from the departure ceremony and first leg over ongoing fears about the pandemic.