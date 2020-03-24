Home  >  Sports

Jae C. Hong, AP

Posted at Mar 24 2020 10:40 PM

Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

People take pictures with the Olympic Flame during a ceremony in Fukushima City, Japan on Tuesday. In an unprecedented move, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach agreed Tuesday to postpone the Tokyo Summer Olympics to 2021 due to the COVID-19 threat. 

