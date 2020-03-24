Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021 Jae C. Hong, AP Posted at Mar 24 2020 10:40 PM Share Save Facebook Twitter Pinterest People take pictures with the Olympic Flame during a ceremony in Fukushima City, Japan on Tuesday. In an unprecedented move, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach agreed Tuesday to postpone the Tokyo Summer Olympics to 2021 due to the COVID-19 threat. Japan, IOC agree to postpone Tokyo Olympics: Abe Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Olympics Tokyo Olympics Olympic Games Shinzo Abe Thomas Bach International Olympic Committee multimedia multimedia photos /news/03/24/20/as-hospitals-are-swamped-pinoy-doctors-open-covid-19-consultation-online/news/03/24/20/2-customs-workers-monitored-for-covid-19/business/03/24/20/airlines-double-estimated-hit-from-coronavirus-to-250-billion/overseas/03/24/20/spain-death-toll-from-covid-19-rises-to-2696-514-fatalities-in-1-day/business/03/24/20/bello-dole-employers-to-discuss-hazard-pay-for-workers-amid-covid-19-crisis