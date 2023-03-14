MULTIMEDIA
PH participates in Paris 2024 Olympics global relay
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 14 2023 02:00 PM | Updated as of Mar 14 2023 02:15 PM
The women's basketball teams of the University of the Philippines and Ateneo de Manila University engage in a friendly match in Quezon City on Tuesday, as the country marks its participation in the Terre de Jeux global relay towards the 2024 Paris Olympics. The match paid homage to the country's love for basketball, its hosting of the 2024 FIBA World Cup and International Women's Day.
