PH participates in Paris 2024 Olympics global relay

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The women's basketball teams of the University of the Philippines and Ateneo de Manila University engage in a friendly match in Quezon City on Tuesday, as the country marks its participation in the Terre de Jeux global relay towards the 2024 Paris Olympics. The match paid homage to the country's love for basketball, its hosting of the 2024 FIBA World Cup and International Women's Day.