FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy Tour makes stop in PH

Filipinas take selfie with FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Philippine Women’s National Football team take photos of themselves with the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy in Makati on Wednesday during the Philippine stop of its tour set to run until weeks before the World Cup takes place. The Filipinas for the first time will join the FIFA Women’s World Cup, set for July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand, with 31 other teams vying for the trophy.