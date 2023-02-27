MULTIMEDIA

FIBA: Gilas fails to hurdle Jordan in qualifier

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Philippines' Justin Brownlee (right) and Jamie Malonzo (center) try to hustle the ball from Jordan's Zaid Abbas during the final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on Monday. Gilas Pilipinas came up short against the Jordanians who won, 91-90, despite a 4th quarter rally by the home team.