FIBA names Carmelo Anthony as global ambassador

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 24 2023 04:19 PM

FIBA World Cup 2023 introduces NBA star Carmelo Anthony as one of its global ambassadors during a media presentation at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Friday. The 10-time NBA All-Star joins basketball icons Pau Gasol of Spain and Luis Scola of Argentina as FIBA World Cup ambassadors. 


 

