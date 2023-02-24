MULTIMEDIA

FIBA names Carmelo Anthony as global ambassador

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

FIBA World Cup 2023 introduces NBA star Carmelo Anthony as one of its global ambassadors during a media presentation at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Friday. The 10-time NBA All-Star joins basketball icons Pau Gasol of Spain and Luis Scola of Argentina as FIBA World Cup ambassadors.



