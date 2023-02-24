Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA FIBA names Carmelo Anthony as global ambassador Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 24 2023 04:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber FIBA World Cup 2023 introduces NBA star Carmelo Anthony as one of its global ambassadors during a media presentation at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Friday. The 10-time NBA All-Star joins basketball icons Pau Gasol of Spain and Luis Scola of Argentina as FIBA World Cup ambassadors. NBA's Carmelo Anthony named FIBA World Cup ambassador Read More: Carmelo Anthony FIBA World Cup global ambassador /news/02/24/23/reklamasyon-at-dredging-sa-manila-bay-tinutulan-ng-mga-mangingisda/video/entertainment/02/24/23/silipin-8-pelikulang-kalahok-sa-unang-summer-mmff/video/news/02/24/23/marcos-jr-pinangunahan-ang-opening-ng-tan-ok-ni-ilocano-festival/video/news/02/24/23/diwa-ng-edsa-nananatiling-buhay-para-sa-60-porsiyento-ng-pinoy-sws/video/entertainment/02/24/23/fil-am-cast-ng-plane-ikinalungkot-ang-batikos-sa-proyekto