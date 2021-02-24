MULTIMEDIA

Tiger Woods suffers multiple leg injuries in car accident

Frederic J. Brown, AFP

A tow truck recovers the vehicle driven by golfer Tiger Woods in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on Tuesday, after a rollover accident. Woods was hospitalized Tuesday after a car crash in which his vehicle sustained "major damage," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department said. Woods, the sole occupant, was removed from the wreckage by firefighters and paramedics, and suffered "multiple leg injuries," his agent said in a statement to US media.