PHLPost launches Yuka Saso stamps

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA PHLPost honors Filipino-Japanese golfer Yuka Saso ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 22 2022 07:08 PM 2021 US Open Golf Champion Yuka Saso poses for photographs with Philippine Postal Corporation Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio after being presented with newly released stamps featuring the Filipino-Japanese golfer on Tuesday. The Philpost launched new stamps featuring Saso and will print 60,000 copies of the four designs which can be purchased at the PHLPost office in Liwasang Bonifacio, Manila. Golf: Yuka Saso grateful for Pinoys' support despite choosing Japanese citizenship Read More: Yuka Saso PHLPost Norman Fulgencio Yuka Saso stamp postage stamp