Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

Closing ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympic games

Noel Celis, AFP

Posted at Feb 21 2022 09:02 AM

Beijing Winter Olympics closing ceremony

A general view of fireworks light up the sky above the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, on Sunday. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, who hailed the Beijing Olympics as an "unforgettable Olympic experience," handed the winter Olympic flag to 2026 hosts Milano-Cortina.

Read More:  Beijing   Winter Olympic game   China   Milano-Cortina   Italy  