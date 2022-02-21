Beijing Winter Olympics closing ceremony

MULTIMEDIA
Closing ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympic games
Noel Celis, AFP
Posted at Feb 21 2022 09:02 AM
A general view of fireworks light up the sky above the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, on Sunday. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, who hailed the Beijing Olympics as an "unforgettable Olympic experience," handed the winter Olympic flag to 2026 hosts Milano-Cortina.
