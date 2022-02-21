Beijing Winter Olympics closing ceremony

MULTIMEDIA

Closing ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympic games

Noel Celis, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A general view of fireworks light up the sky above the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, on Sunday. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, who hailed the Beijing Olympics as an "unforgettable Olympic experience," handed the winter Olympic flag to 2026 hosts Milano-Cortina.