GM Eugene Torre chess center opens at QC high school

Best move: chess center opens at Ramon Magsaysay HS

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Eugene Torre plays chess with former House Speaker Sonny Belmonte during the blessing of GM Eugene Torre Chess Center, a center dedicated to Torres conceived by his alumni batchmates 68 and 69, at the Ramon Magsaysay Cubao High School in Quezon City on Sunday. Torre, the first Asian grandmaster, was inducted to the World Chess Hall of Fame in 2021.