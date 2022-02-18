Netherlands' Thomas Krol takes gold in speed skating

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Thomas Krol brings Netherlands 3rd straight speed skating gold Sebastien Bozon, AFP Posted at Feb 18 2022 10:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Netherlands' Thomas Krol competes in the men's speed skating 1000m event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, China on Friday. Krol outpaced Canada's Laurent Dubreuil and Norway's Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen for the win, bringing home the Netherlands’ third straight gold in speed skating. Read More: 2022 Winter Olympics Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Thomas Krol speedskating /sports/02/18/22/mpl-season-9-rookies-stand-out-as-tnc-topples-omega-esports/sports/02/18/22/mpl-season-9-its-eyes-on-the-elusive-title-for-onic-ph/sports/02/18/22/mma-mark-striegl-vows-to-bounce-back-from-ufc-debut-loss/business/02/18/22/hopes-for-asia-travel-pickup-as-borders-reopen-airbus/video/news/02/18/22/campaign-with-senate-bets-not-in-dutertes-schedule