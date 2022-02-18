Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

Thomas Krol brings Netherlands 3rd straight speed skating gold

Sebastien Bozon, AFP

Posted at Feb 18 2022 10:43 PM

Netherlands' Thomas Krol takes gold in speed skating

The Netherlands' Thomas Krol competes in the men's speed skating 1000m event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, China on Friday. Krol outpaced Canada's Laurent Dubreuil and Norway's Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen for the win, bringing home the Netherlands’ third straight gold in speed skating. 

Read More:  2022 Winter Olympics   Beijing 2022   Winter Olympics   Beijing Winter Olympics   2022 Beijing Winter Olympics   Thomas Krol   speedskating  