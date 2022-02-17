Finnish skier clips camera operator in halfpipe run

MULTIMEDIA
Too close for comfort
Ben Stansall, AFP
Posted at Feb 17 2022 06:21 PM
Finland's Jon Sallinen crashes into a cameraperson as he competes in the freestyle skiing men's freeski halfpipe qualification run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on Thursday. Sallinen lost control on the lip of the pipe halfway through his run, causing him to soar over the edge and clipped the camera, sending the operator crashing to the snow.
