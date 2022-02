MULTIMEDIA

Asa Miller ends campaign in Beijing Winter Olympics men slalom

Jeff Pachoud, AFP

Philippines' Asa Miller competes in the first run of the men's slalom during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on Wednesday. Miller, the only Filipino participating in the Bejing 2022 Winter Games, ended his campaign after registering another DNF (did not finish) at the men’s slalom.