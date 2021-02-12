MULTIMEDIA

Critics call for Olympics cancellation

Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters

A protester holds a banner during a rally in Tokyo on Friday in front of a building housing the Organizing Committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to demand the Games' cancellation and to criticize comments made by Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori, who resigned Friday after public outcry over sexist remarks, reportedly saying that women talk too much, adding to critics’ concerns of holding the Games in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.