Germany’s Geiger wins gold in Nordic Combined

Olympics: Germany’s Vinzenze Geiger wins gold in Nordic Combined

Christof Stache, AFP

Germany's Vinzenz Geiger competes in ski jumping of the Nordic Combined men's individual normal hill/10km event during at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre on Wednesday. Geiger took home gold in the event which consists of a ski jumping competition and a cross-country skiing race and is the only Olympic sport where only men compete.