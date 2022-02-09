Germany’s Geiger wins gold in Nordic Combined

Home  >  Sports

Olympics: Germany’s Vinzenze Geiger wins gold in Nordic Combined

Posted at Feb 09 2022 10:54 PM

Germany's Vinzenz Geiger competes in ski jumping of the Nordic Combined men's individual normal hill/10km event during at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre on Wednesday. Geiger took home gold in the event which consists of a ski jumping competition and a cross-country skiing race and is the only Olympic sport where only men compete. 

