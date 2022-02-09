Germany’s Geiger wins gold in Nordic Combined

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Olympics: Germany’s Vinzenze Geiger wins gold in Nordic Combined Christof Stache, AFP Posted at Feb 09 2022 10:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Germany's Vinzenz Geiger competes in ski jumping of the Nordic Combined men's individual normal hill/10km event during at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre on Wednesday. Geiger took home gold in the event which consists of a ski jumping competition and a cross-country skiing race and is the only Olympic sport where only men compete. Read More: Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Winter Olympics Nordic Combined Vinzenze Geiger Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre /video/news/02/09/22/marcos-to-snub-debates-pitting-candidates-vs-each-other/video/news/02/09/22/suspect-in-alleged-death-threat-vs-marcos-surrenders/spotlight/02/09/22/fact-check-sino-ang-mga-kandidatong-nagdeklara-ng-buwis-para-sa-sumobrang-donations/video/news/02/09/22/alamin-plataporma-nina-presidential-bets-abella-gonzales/sports/02/09/22/new-look-kings-continue-two-game-set-vs-timberwolves