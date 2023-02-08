'King' James breaks NBA scoring record

MULTIMEDIA

The King takes all-time NBA scoring record

Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots and scores to become the all-time highest-scoring player in NBA history during the second half of their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday. James eclipsed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the most prolific scorer in NBA history, breaking the 39-year record of 38,387 points after hitting a 21-footer late in the third quarter.