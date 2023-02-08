MULTIMEDIA
Bay Area Dragons hold Basketball clinic for kids
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 08 2023 07:56 PM
The Bay Area Dragons conduct a basketball clinic and gift-giving for kids from various schools in cooperation with the Chinese Embassy and the East Asia Super League in Taguig City on Wednesday. The Dragons played as a guest team during the 2023 PBA Commissioners' Cup, reaching the finals but falling to eventual champions, the Ginebra Gin Kings, in 7 games.
