Asian countries urged to go 'fossil fuel- free' this New Lunar Year

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Climate advocates perform a dragon dance during a creative protest in Binondo, Manila on Sunday, days before the celebration of the New Lunar Year of the Ox. The group called on Asian countries to celebrate the New Lunar year with commitments to make Asia fossil fuel-free and transition to renewable energy.