MULTIMEDIA Asian countries urged to go 'fossil fuel- free' this New Lunar Year Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 07 2021 02:09 PM Climate advocates perform a dragon dance during a creative protest in Binondo, Manila on Sunday, days before the celebration of the New Lunar Year of the Ox. The group called on Asian countries to celebrate the New Lunar year with commitments to make Asia fossil fuel-free and transition to renewable energy. Can PH, rest of world shift to 100% renewable energy?