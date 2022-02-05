Home  >  Sports

Getting a feel of the track

Susana Vera, Reuters

Posted at Feb 05 2022 01:54 PM

Speed skaters warm up for 2022 Winter Olympics

Athletes train for the speed-skating event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Saturday. Beijing is the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics, with the Summer Games being held there in 2008.

