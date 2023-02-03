Home  >  Sports

Cutting through the Dead Sea

Gil Cohen-Magen, AFP

Posted at Feb 03 2023 09:27 PM

Dead Sea Marathon commences

An aerial picture shows competitors running on salty soil during the Dead Sea Marathon, in the Israeli resort of Ein Bokek, on Friday. According to the organizer, around 7,000 runners are taking part in the international marathon in the southern part of the Dead Sea.

