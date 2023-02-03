Dead Sea Marathon commences

MULTIMEDIA
Cutting through the Dead Sea
Gil Cohen-Magen, AFP
Posted at Feb 03 2023 09:27 PM
An aerial picture shows competitors running on salty soil during the Dead Sea Marathon, in the Israeli resort of Ein Bokek, on Friday. According to the organizer, around 7,000 runners are taking part in the international marathon in the southern part of the Dead Sea.
