Rafael Nadal makes history, clinches 21st title

Rafael Nadal wins 21st tennis title

Martin Keep, AFP

Posted at Jan 31 2022 09:32 AM

Spain's Rafael Nadal greets his father Sebastian Nadal as he celebrates after winning the men's singles final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Sunday. Rafael Nadal became the most successful men's Grand Slam player when a second Australian Open gave him a record 21st title, taking him one ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

