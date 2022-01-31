Rafael Nadal makes history, clinches 21st title

MULTIMEDIA

Rafael Nadal wins 21st tennis title

Martin Keep, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Spain's Rafael Nadal greets his father Sebastian Nadal as he celebrates after winning the men's singles final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Sunday. Rafael Nadal became the most successful men's Grand Slam player when a second Australian Open gave him a record 21st title, taking him one ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.