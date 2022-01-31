Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

Filipinas qualify for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Asian Football Confederation/Handout

Posted at Jan 31 2022 11:58 AM | Updated as of Jan 31 2022 12:27 PM

Filipinas advance to FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Members of the Philippine women's national football team react during the Asian Football Confederation Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, India on Sunday. The Filipinas made history as the first Philippine team to qualify to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 after defeating Chinese Taipei, 4-3, during a penalty shootout.

Read More:  Filipinas   Asian Football Confederation   Women's Asian Cup quarter-final   football  