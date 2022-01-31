Filipinas advance to FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

MULTIMEDIA
Filipinas qualify for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
Asian Football Confederation/Handout
Posted at Jan 31 2022 11:58 AM | Updated as of Jan 31 2022 12:27 PM
Members of the Philippine women's national football team react during the Asian Football Confederation Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, India on Sunday. The Filipinas made history as the first Philippine team to qualify to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 after defeating Chinese Taipei, 4-3, during a penalty shootout.
