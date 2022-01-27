Sculptor pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, victims of helicopter crash

MULTIMEDIA

Kobe Bryant, daughter remembered at crash site

David Swanson, Reuters

A statue of Kobe and Gigi Bryant made by Los Angeles sculptor Dan Medina is temporarily displayed in commemoration of the second death anniversary of the basketball legend at the helicopter crash site in Calabasas, California on Wednesday. The memorial honored the LA Lakers star and his daughter along with seven others who were killed during the tragic accident on January 26, 2020.