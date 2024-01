MULTIMEDIA

Novak Djokovic falls in Australian Open semis

Joel Carrett, EPA-EFE

Novak Djokovic of Serbia leaves the court following his loss in the Men's semifinal to Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day 13 of the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia on Friday. The loss ended Djokovic’s record 33-match winning run at Melbourne Park and his bid for a 25th Grand Slam title.